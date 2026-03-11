Three Korean stars lead Rejuran Championship as KLPGA opens in Thailand

Hong Jung-min, the 2025 KLPGA Tour’s leading money winner, Yoo Hyun-jo, the top-ranked player on the 2025 KLPGA Tour points list and a two-time tour champion, and No Seung-hee, who finished second on the 2025 money list, are set to headline the Rejuran Championship 2026, the season-opening event of the KLPGA Tour in Thailand.

The tournament carries a total purse of 1.2 billion won, or about 22.44 million baht, and will be played from March 12-15, 2026 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi. The winner will receive 216 million won, or around 4.65 million baht.

The event will open the 2026 KLPGA Tour season and will be contested over 72 holes in a four-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 60 players and ties, who will then battle for the title and prize money.