Three Korean stars lead Rejuran Championship as KLPGA opens in Thailand

Hong Jung-min, the 2025 KLPGA Tour’s leading money winner, Yoo Hyun-jo, the top-ranked player on the 2025 KLPGA Tour points list and a two-time tour champion, and No Seung-hee, who finished second on the 2025 money list, are set to headline the Rejuran Championship 2026, the season-opening event of the KLPGA Tour in Thailand.
The tournament carries a total purse of 1.2 billion won, or about 22.44 million baht, and will be played from March 12-15, 2026 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi. The winner will receive 216 million won, or around 4.65 million baht.
The event will open the 2026 KLPGA Tour season and will be contested over 72 holes in a four-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 60 players and ties, who will then battle for the title and prize money.
The tournament is primarily backed by Rejuran and PharmaResearch, with additional partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand under the Amazing Thailand campaign, K-Food, K-Berry, Thailand Post, UIH, TP Millis, VAC, Nolbu, Monkey Travel, Smith & Leather, Golf Pride, SBS Golf, Golf Plus and Quad Sports.
Hong, the 24-year-old 2025 KLPGA Tour money leader, said she was excited to compete in Thailand.
“I’m delighted that the tour is opening the season in Thailand. The weather in Korea is currently very cold, which can make playing conditions difficult. Thailand is also a very attractive travel destination, especially for its food, so I’m highly motivated to compete here.”
Meanwhile, 21-year-old rising star Yoo, who topped the 2025 KLPGA Tour points standings and won two titles last year, said she is looking forward to the challenge.
“Golf courses in Thailand are known for their excellent standards, and Amata Spring is one of the most highly regarded venues. I’m excited to compete here and hope to start the new season with a strong performance.”
No, the 25-year-old who finished second on the 2025 KLPGA Tour money list, said she hopes to build momentum early in the year.
“I want to start the year well, so I’m hoping to produce a strong performance in this event. I won three titles last year, and I hope to begin this season with a good result.”
Golf fans can buy tickets through Ticketmelon, where the event is listed for March 12-15, 2026 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi.