Viral exam-room claim proven false as original poster apologises

At the same time, the Facebook page “Why Did It Fail?” reshared the post and provided additional information, saying that after a fact-check, it was found that the incident involving children allegedly piling up money as though discarding rubbish had never actually occurred at Triam Udom Suksa School’s examination venue.

The misunderstanding stemmed from a parent who had received the images from another school in a different province. It was an entirely separate incident, but the parent mistakenly believed the images were from their own child’s examination venue and posted them out of confusion and concern.

After learning that the information was incorrect, the original poster deleted the post and later apologised on his personal Facebook account. However, because the story had already spread rapidly through media outlets and various online pages, it grew into a major issue and triggered scrutiny within both the school and the examination system.

The final investigation confirmed that the incident had never taken place at Triam Udom Suksa School’s examination venue. Although the original poster later apologised, the criticism and misunderstanding had already damaged the reputation of both the examination committee and the school.

Some media outlets have also yet to fully correct the information, leaving many people still believing that the incident really happened.