Motorway tolls set to be waived for seven days during Songkran 2026

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2026

The Department of Highways has proposed a new ministerial regulation to waive motorway tolls for seven days during Songkran 2026, from 12.01am on April 10 to midnight on April 16.

The Department of Highways has submitted to the Ministry of Transport a draft ministerial regulation to waive toll fees for motorists using Motorway No. 7, Motorway No. 9 and Motorway No. 81.

During the Songkran festival, large numbers of people traditionally travel back to their hometowns, leading to heavy congestion on routes entering and leaving Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Waiving toll fees during the Songkran period would help support faster and more convenient travel, while improving traffic flow. It would also help ease travel costs, reduce living expenses for the public, lower national energy consumption and cut air pollution.

It is therefore deemed appropriate to waive toll fees on Motorway No. 7, Motorway No. 9 and Motorway No. 81 during the 2026 Songkran festival, making it necessary to issue this ministerial regulation.

The draft ministerial regulation is issued under Section 3 of the 1954 law prescribing fees for the use of motor vehicles on highways and bridges, as amended by the third amendment in 1991.

Under the draft, toll fees would be waived on the following special highways from 12.01am on April 10 until midnight on April 16:

  • Motorway No. 7, the Bangkok–Ban Chang route: the Bangkok–Pattaya City section, including the interchange linking to Highway No. 34 (Bang Wua), the Chonburi access interchange, the Laem Chabang Port access interchange, the Pattaya access interchange, and the Nong Prue–Ban Chang section, including the interchange linking to Highway No. 3 (Ban Amphoe), in accordance with the 2021 ministerial regulation prescribing toll fees for Motorway No. 7, Bangkok–Ban Chang.
     
  • Motorway No. 9, the Bangkok Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road): the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae section, covering the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian interchange stretch, in accordance with the 2012 ministerial regulation prescribing toll fees for Motorway No. 9, Bangkok Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road), Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae section, Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian interchange stretch.
     
  • Motorway No. 9, the Bangkok Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road): the Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli section, in accordance with the 2015 ministerial regulation prescribing toll fees for Motorway No. 9, Bangkok Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road), Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli section.
     
  • Motorway No. 81, the Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi route, in accordance with the 2020 ministerial regulation prescribing toll fees for Motorway No. 81, Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi.

