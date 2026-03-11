Motorway tolls set to be waived for seven days during Songkran 2026

The Department of Highways has submitted to the Ministry of Transport a draft ministerial regulation to waive toll fees for motorists using Motorway No. 7, Motorway No. 9 and Motorway No. 81.

During the Songkran festival, large numbers of people traditionally travel back to their hometowns, leading to heavy congestion on routes entering and leaving Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Waiving toll fees during the Songkran period would help support faster and more convenient travel, while improving traffic flow. It would also help ease travel costs, reduce living expenses for the public, lower national energy consumption and cut air pollution.