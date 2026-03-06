Summer storm downs power poles on motorway in Nakhon Ratchasima

It was reported that a dramatic incident occurred on Motorway No. 6 (M6), on the inbound side towards Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 8pm on March 5.

A powerful summer storm swept through the area, causing high-voltage power poles to give way under the force of the wind and collapse onto the guardrail for a distance of more than 300 metres.

The incident took place at kilometre marker 184, before the Kham Thale So toll plaza, causing considerable alarm among motorists travelling through the area at the time, as it was already evening, visibility was poor and heavy rain was falling.

Following the incident, highway police coordinated with the local highways district in Nakhon Ratchasima and the Provincial Electricity Authority to inspect the area immediately.