Summer storm downs power poles on motorway in Nakhon Ratchasima

It was reported that a dramatic incident occurred on Motorway No. 6 (M6), on the inbound side towards Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 8pm on March 5.
A powerful summer storm swept through the area, causing high-voltage power poles to give way under the force of the wind and collapse onto the guardrail for a distance of more than 300 metres.
The incident took place at kilometre marker 184, before the Kham Thale So toll plaza, causing considerable alarm among motorists travelling through the area at the time, as it was already evening, visibility was poor and heavy rain was falling.
Following the incident, highway police coordinated with the local highways district in Nakhon Ratchasima and the Provincial Electricity Authority to inspect the area immediately.
Officials placed barriers and reflective traffic cones along a stretch of more than 500 metres, while flashing warning lights were activated to alert motorists to slow down, as the fallen power poles posed a serious risk of a major accident.
Officials are now working urgently to clear the area and remove the fallen poles.
Motorists using the M6 towards Korat are advised to exercise extra caution or avoid the route unless necessary.
The incident on the M6 is only one part of the damage caused by the summer storm currently sweeping across the Northeast.
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail in some areas.
Travellers planning interprovincial journeys during this period are therefore advised to check weather conditions and plan carefully for the safety of life and property.