Surge in EV motorcycle sales in Mandalay amid fuel shortage, some shops run out of stock

The current fuel crisis, along with long queues at petrol stations and concerns over restrictions on odd- and even-numbered vehicles, has prompted residents to turn to electric motorcycles.

EV bikes, which previously had slow sales, are now selling out within hours in some stores.

“Initially, sales were not very strong right after the announcement. But starting the next morning, all the EV bikes in our shop were sold out,” said an EV motorcycle dealer. “Previously, we could hardly sell even one bike a day. Now, the entire stock in the shop can be sold within a few hours. Some customers even asked if they could place advance orders, but we had to refuse because we no longer have any stock.”