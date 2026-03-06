Asia airlines gain as Middle East disruption sends Europe-Asia fares soaring up to 900%

Bloomberg reported on Friday that airlines in Asia have sharply raised fares—on some routes by as much as 900%—as they absorb shifting travel demand caused by the Iran war and widespread airspace disruptions in the Middle East.

Asian carriers such as Cathay Pacific Airways and Singapore Airlines have become key options for passengers trying to leave the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran prompted multiple countries to close airspace, forcing major Middle East airlines to suspend large numbers of services.

The disruption has led some European travellers to pay steep prices for one-way tickets to Asia, particularly on flights that avoid routing through the Middle East.

One example cited was a Singapore Airlines one-way economy ticket from London Heathrow to Singapore for March 5, priced at HK$66,767 (about US$8,540)—an increase of more than 900% compared with late-month pricing. One-way fares to Hong Kong were also cited at HK$26,737, up from HK$5,670 in the coming weeks.

Aviation specialists said Asian airlines could benefit in the short term from higher fares, improved cargo yields and a modest gain in market share. However, they noted this is mainly a reallocation of traffic, rather than a structural shift in the global aviation network.