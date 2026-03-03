UAE mandates free hotel stays for 20,000 stranded tourists as Middle East airspace shuts

Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities to foot the bill for displaced travellers, banning check-outs as regional security crisis halts thousands of flights.
The United Arab Emirates government has issued an urgent decree ordering hotels across Dubai and Abu Dhabi to provide complimentary accommodation for more than 20,000 tourists stranded by the sudden closure of regional airspace.
In a move designed to prevent humanitarian chaos, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the state will assume full financial responsibility for lodging and meals.
"Visitors came here for leisure and now find themselves caught in a force majeure situation," an official stated. "Rather than chaos, we are ensuring every guest is cared for. No one is to be asked to check out until their departure is secured."
State-Funded Sanctuary
The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) have issued formal directives to all hospitality operators.
In Abu Dhabi, the move is supported by Law No. 8 of 2018, allowing the DCT to intervene in the interest of the tourism industry.
Hotels have been instructed to send invoices directly to the relevant government departments. The measure covers:
Public and Private Solidarity
While Dubai International (DXB) and Zayed International (AUH) remain operational under "adjusted plans," the General Civil Aviation Authority reported that 20,200 passengers were affected in the last few hours alone.
National carriers are currently working to stabilise hubs through diverted routes and accelerated rescheduling.
The spirit of cooperation has extended to the private sector. In Dubai, short-term rental platforms have opened their doors, with over 250 private property owners offering apartments free of charge within hours of the announcement.
Stability Amid Volatility
The UAE’s response has effectively eliminated opportunistic price-gouging and prevented the sight of passengers sleeping in terminal halls.
By prioritising the welfare of visitors, the authorities have maintained domestic stability despite the escalating security situation across the wider Middle East.
"Safety and well-being come first," noted a DCT spokesperson. "This is not merely a federal decision but a moral obligation to those who have chosen the UAE as their destination."