Thailand named among Asia’s hardest hit as Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz

A CNBC report on Tuesday (March 3) said Thailand has been singled out as one of the Asian countries likely to face the most severe fallout from higher oil prices after Iran announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Senior commanders in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have also warned that any ship attempting to transit the waterway would be attacked.

Strait of Hormuz: the heart of global energy trade

CNBC, citing energy consultancy Kpler, said the Strait of Hormuz — between Oman and Iran — carried about 13 million barrels a day of crude oil in 2025, or roughly 31% of global seaborne crude flows.

The report said roughly 20% of global LNG exports transit the strait, much of it tied to Qatar. It added that Qatar has temporarily halted LNG output after Iranian drone attacks hit facilities in the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities.