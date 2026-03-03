PM Anutin Pledges ‘Thailand First’ Strategy to Shield Kingdom from Middle East Fallout

Government orders emergency evacuation of 270 citizens from Iran, freezes fuel prices, and threatens oil export ban to ensure domestic energy security.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has unveiled a comprehensive "Thailand First" crisis management strategy following an emergency meeting with regional ambassadors on Tuesday.
The policy aims to insulate the Thai economy and its citizens from the escalating volatility in the Middle East.
Key measures announced by the Prime Minister include strict price controls on essential goods, the immediate evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran, and a potential embargo on petroleum exports to safeguard domestic energy reserves.
Energy Security and Export Restrictions
Addressing concerns over global oil spikes, the Prime Minister assured the public that Thailand maintains sufficient fuel reserves.
He noted that while Thailand possesses a refining capacity of 170 million litres per day, domestic consumption stands at only 130 million litres.
"If the situation deteriorates, the government is prepared to suspend petroleum exports immediately — with the exception of supplies to Laos," Anutin stated. "We will redirect the 30-million-litre daily surplus back into our domestic system to ensure Thailand faces no energy shortages."
The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Energy have been formally instructed to freeze prices on fuel and essential consumer goods to mitigate the rising cost of living.
Emergency Evacuations from Iran
The Prime Minister identified Iran as the primary "zone of concern," where approximately 270 Thai nationals, including government officials, are currently stationed. A resolution has been passed for their immediate repatriation.
Diplomatic efforts are being ramped up to secure "Exit Visas" for the group amidst the logistical challenges of a conflict zone. The government has prepared multiple contingencies for the evacuation:
Air Support: A single chartered flight capable of carrying the entire group, or a fleet of five to six Royal Thai Air Force aircraft, is on standby.
Land Routes: Should regional airspace be closed, the government will facilitate land transport to aviation hubs in neighbouring countries, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for direct flights to Bangkok.
National Security and Stability
Domestically, security agencies—including the Royal Thai Police and the National Security Council (NSC)—have been ordered to increase surveillance.
The directive aims to protect tourists and foreign nationals from conflicting states currently residing in Thailand, preventing any external tensions from spilling over into local violence.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister confirmed that Thailand has suspended the deployment of Thai workers to high-risk zones to avoid placing additional strain on embassy resources.
Governance Amid Transition
Despite the current political transition and the pending certification of Members of Parliament, Anutin asserted that the caretaker administration remains fully unified.
"The government continues to manage state affairs with total cohesion. We are using every available mechanism to protect the interests of our nation and ensure no Thai citizen is left behind," he concluded.