PM Anutin Pledges ‘Thailand First’ Strategy to Shield Kingdom from Middle East Fallout

Government orders emergency evacuation of 270 citizens from Iran, freezes fuel prices, and threatens oil export ban to ensure domestic energy security.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has unveiled a comprehensive "Thailand First" crisis management strategy following an emergency meeting with regional ambassadors on Tuesday.

The policy aims to insulate the Thai economy and its citizens from the escalating volatility in the Middle East.

Key measures announced by the Prime Minister include strict price controls on essential goods, the immediate evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran, and a potential embargo on petroleum exports to safeguard domestic energy reserves.

Energy Security and Export Restrictions

Addressing concerns over global oil spikes, the Prime Minister assured the public that Thailand maintains sufficient fuel reserves.

He noted that while Thailand possesses a refining capacity of 170 million litres per day, domestic consumption stands at only 130 million litres.

"If the situation deteriorates, the government is prepared to suspend petroleum exports immediately — with the exception of supplies to Laos," Anutin stated. "We will redirect the 30-million-litre daily surplus back into our domestic system to ensure Thailand faces no energy shortages."

The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Energy have been formally instructed to freeze prices on fuel and essential consumer goods to mitigate the rising cost of living.