Thai Military Declares ‘Maximum Readiness’ to Evacuate Citizens from Middle East

The Royal Thai Armed Forces confirm 24-hour monitoring and peak readiness to evacuate Thai nationals from conflict zones as soon as the government gives the order.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) have confirmed they are at a state of peak operational readiness to respond to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

The military is prepared to launch immediate evacuation missions for Thai nationals the moment such action is authorised by the government.

Speaking at 11:30 am on 2 March 2026, Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the RTARF Headquarters, revealed that the National Security Council (NSC) has formally tasked the military to lead a full-scale crisis management plan in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The Chief of Defence Forces has reportedly ordered a 24-hour monitoring operation to assess potential threats to national security and the safety of Thai citizens living abroad.

Strategic Neutrality and Readiness

Maj Gen Withai reaffirmed that the military maintains a strictly "neutral" stance in line with state policy. He emphasised that the primary objective remains the protection of national interests.