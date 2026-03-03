Energy Ministry warns against fuel hoarding

The Energy Ministry has urged the public not to panic or hoard fuel, insisting supplies remain sufficient and saying it is preparing to use the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism to help manage prices.

PTT Group has said it will not raise retail prices of refined fuel at this time, while Bangchak said it will keep prices unchanged until any further announcement.





On March 3, 2026, Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary and spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, said the ministry—through the Department of Energy Business—had called an urgent meeting of oil traders to ensure readiness, accelerate procurement and strengthen supply plans following Iran’s announcement that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, which could affect imports.





He said traders had been instructed to continue sourcing from alternative supply regions outside the Middle East—such as the United States, West Africa and Malaysia—to ensure domestic reserves remain sufficient to meet public demand.

The ministry is also preparing to use the Oil Fuel Fund to compensate for higher prices if oil prices rise.