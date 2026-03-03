Thailand sees limited direct trade hit, but braces for shipping and energy shock

Energy-price volatility and inflation watch

Suphajee said global energy prices are likely to remain volatile, raising the risk that higher fuel costs will filter into production costs and transport charges in the next phase.

While direct trade effects remain contained for now, the ministry said it will closely watch indirect impacts through price mechanisms and logistics, given the potential spillover into inflation and broader economic stability.

Six measures to cushion exporters and consumers

Suphajee said the Commerce Ministry has set out six proactive steps:

1. Price oversight and anti-profiteering

Monitor prices of consumer goods closely, prevent hoarding and unjustified price hikes, and track cost pass-through from energy to retail prices.

2. Secure alternative inputs and build buffers

Coordinate with importers to review stock levels and diversify sourcing away from higher-risk areas, while encouraging greater use of domestic inputs.

3. Exporter support and logistics management

Work with the private sector to assess rising freight and insurance costs, and provide practical advice on cost control, delivery terms, and market diversification to reduce risk.

4. Closer coordination with shipping and logistics operators

Track shipping-route disruption, port congestion and supply-chain continuity to gauge impacts on exporters’ cost structures.

5. More proactive commercial attachés

Instruct commercial counsellors to report on trade conditions and importer confidence, and advise Thai businesses on managing risk in overseas markets.

6. Inflation and price-stability analysis

Assess how higher energy and transport costs affect cost structures and export values, to support timely and targeted policy recommendations.

“Integrated response” across agencies

“The government has prepared response plans — covering price oversight, cost management and support for exporters to maintain overseas markets amid geopolitical volatility,” Ms Suphajee said. She added that the ministry will work closely with other agencies and the private sector to safeguard Thailand’s trade and economic stability during a period of heightened global uncertainty.

Businesses seeking guidance and updates on export conditions can contact the Commerce Ministry’s hotline at 1169, she said.