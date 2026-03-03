Thailand prioritises evacuating Thais from Iran as airspace limits complicate routes

Wider footprint than 2024, more Thais potentially affected

Asked how this crisis differs from the fighting in Israel in 2024, Sihasak said the current conflict covers a far wider geographic area, citing a regional arc spanning Iran, Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and as far as Cyprus.

That broader footprint also means a larger Thai population could be exposed to disruption, he said. While previous assessments during the 2024 conflict involved around 40,000 Thai nationals, he said current estimates are now well into six figures. The Foreign Ministry has previously said there are about 110,000 Thai nationals residing in the Middle East overall.

Israel: most Thais plan to stay for now

For Israel, the foreign minister said many Thai nationals still intend to remain, citing confidence in safety measures and Israel’s missile interception capability. He said about 65,000 Thais in Israel have indicated they want to stay for now, and he urged the public not to panic, stressing that contingency plans have been prepared for other locations across the region.

“Evacuation” in Iran; facilitation elsewhere

Sihasak said the situation in Iran now qualifies as an evacuation, while in other areas the government is mainly providing facilitation and support, based on country-by-country conditions.

He said the Thai embassy in Iran has around 10 staff, who are operating in an area that could be affected by attacks, but confirmed there had been no impact reported so far. He said the situation remains unpredictable and must be tracked closely, and that officials will assess whether embassy personnel also need to be evacuated depending on operational necessity.

Possible routes: Turkey first, charter option under review

On initial plans, Sihasak said Thai nationals leaving Iran would likely travel overland to Turkey first to connect with available flights — an approach also referenced in recent public briefings on Thailand’s evacuation planning.

He added that Thailand is also exploring alternatives if commercial capacity is insufficient, including the option of arranging a chartered aircraft, potentially involving an aircraft staged from Egypt to pick people up, depending on access and security conditions.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has set up a regional situation centre (“war room”) and 24-hour consular support as part of its broader response posture, with ongoing coordination across Thai missions in the region.