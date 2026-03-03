Myanmar Motorists Swarm Thai Border for Fuel as Global Prices Trigger Panic Buying

Mae Sot bridge congested as thousands cross from Myawaddy to refuel; Thai government confirms 61-day oil reserve and considers emergency export ban.
Thousands of motorists from Myanmar have flooded the Thai border town of Mae Sot to refuel their vehicles following a sharp rise in domestic petrol prices.
The 1st Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Rim Moei saw heavy congestion throughout Tuesday as passenger vans and private cars from Myawaddy, Karen State, queued for hours at Thai service stations.
The influx has coincided with a surge in local demand, with Thai residents and haulage contractors also rushing to fill tanks amid heightening fears of further price hikes linked to the escalating Middle East crisis.
Border Policy and "Three Cuts" Measures
Under the current "Three Cuts" security policy, the Thai government prohibits the bulk export of fuel to Myanmar to prevent its use by online scam syndicates for power generation. However, private citizens are still permitted to cross the border to refuel individual vehicles, leading to the current bottlenecks at Mae Sot pumps.
National Supply Concerns and Traffic Chaos
The rush for fuel has sparked disruptions across the kingdom. In the tourist district of Khao Lak, Phang Nga, queues at petrol stations reportedly stretched over 500 metres, spilling onto the main Phetkasem Road and causing significant gridlock.
Beyond private vehicles, residents were observed queuing with plastic containers to stockpile fuel at home. One station owner in the region sought to reassure the public: "Deliveries from central depots are continuing as scheduled. There is no evidence of a shortage, and we urge customers not to panic."
Government Intervention and Reserves
To combat growing public anxiety, the Thai government has released a breakdown of its energy security protocols:
61-Day Reserve: Thailand currently maintains a fuel stockpile sufficient for approximately two months of national consumption.
Export Curbs: Authorities are reviewing plans to suspend certain oil exports to ensure domestic supply remains the priority.
Constant Surveillance: Energy officials are monitoring the Middle East situation 24 hours a day to adjust policy as required.
Warning Against Hoarding
Local authorities have issued a formal advisory against "panic buying," warning that mass hoarding could unnecessarily strain the national distribution network and exacerbate traffic congestion. Residents are encouraged to seek information from verified official sources to avoid further market instability.