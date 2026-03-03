Myanmar Motorists Swarm Thai Border for Fuel as Global Prices Trigger Panic Buying

Mae Sot bridge congested as thousands cross from Myawaddy to refuel; Thai government confirms 61-day oil reserve and considers emergency export ban.

Thousands of motorists from Myanmar have flooded the Thai border town of Mae Sot to refuel their vehicles following a sharp rise in domestic petrol prices.

The 1st Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Rim Moei saw heavy congestion throughout Tuesday as passenger vans and private cars from Myawaddy, Karen State, queued for hours at Thai service stations.

The influx has coincided with a surge in local demand, with Thai residents and haulage contractors also rushing to fill tanks amid heightening fears of further price hikes linked to the escalating Middle East crisis.

Border Policy and "Three Cuts" Measures

Under the current "Three Cuts" security policy, the Thai government prohibits the bulk export of fuel to Myanmar to prevent its use by online scam syndicates for power generation. However, private citizens are still permitted to cross the border to refuel individual vehicles, leading to the current bottlenecks at Mae Sot pumps.

