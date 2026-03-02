Energy minister shifts crude imports to West Africa, US amid Hormuz risk

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon said he has planned to shift crude purchases to West Africa and the United States, with supplies expected to be secured and shipped by late April, due to concerns over tanker safety for crude that would otherwise be imported from the Middle East in March and would need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the ministry has opened and convened an emergency energy monitoring centre to track the Middle East situation.

Although the Strait of Hormuz has not been “100% closed”, global oil prices remain highly volatile, averaging around $75–$85 a barrel, up about 7%.

If it becomes necessary to stabilise domestic retail fuel prices, the Oil Fuel Fund can be used to provide compensation.

The fund’s position as of March 1, 2026 was positive at 2,459 million baht.