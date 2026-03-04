Fresh durian exports jump 67% as Thailand tightens China checks

Chaisak Rinkluen, director of the Office of Agricultural Regulation under the Department of Agriculture, said the office oversees durian exports across the supply chain—from pre-export pest checks and container sealing inspections, to issuing phytosanitary certificates, and following up on problems flagged by trading partners—under the Plant Quarantine Act B.E. 2507 and its amendments, as well as requirements under the Thailand–China protocol and departmental measures.

Output timeline and 2026 supply forecast

For the 2026 production season, output in the eastern region is expected to begin entering the market from April, peaking in May–June. In the South, output is expected to continue entering the market from June onwards, with agencies monitoring supply to support market planning and distribution.

Peeraphan Korthong, secretary-general of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), said total bearing area nationwide in 2026 is expected to reach 1,391,421 rai, up from 1,265,778 rai in 2025—an increase of 9.93%—as farmers expand durian planting.

Output is projected at 1,781,019 tonnes, up 15.71%, supported by weather conditions expected to favour flowering and fruit set, alongside improved orchard management.

China competition intensifies; rail route offers speed but at higher cost

OAE said overseas demand is expected to remain steady, while the government is promoting exports and market diversification to reduce reliance on a single market. However, Thailand may face tougher competition on both price and market share, particularly from Vietnam, after China approved imports of fresh durian from Vietnam in mid-2022, with imports trending higher.

Other competitors in China include Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia, which became the fifth country approved to export fresh durian to China in April 2025. China can also grow durian domestically in Hainan, which has not yet affected Thailand in the short term due to limited output, but could pose longer-term risks.

Since the Laos–China railway began operations in 2022 under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), OAE cited research indicating rail transport to Kunming is around two days faster than the R3A road route, with more stable delivery times and better temperature-controlled containers that help reduce damage during peak seasons.

However, rail transport costs remain about 10–15% higher than road transport, and Thailand still faces infrastructure constraints, including reliance mainly on single-track rail, shortages of 15-metre containers, and limited availability of high-traction locomotives.