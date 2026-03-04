Thailand Warns Middle East Crisis Could Slash GDP Growth to 1.3%

Thai private sector body JSCCIB cautions that a prolonged Iran conflict could drag 2026 GDP below its 1.6%–2.0% forecast, while surging freight costs and US tariff uncertainty add further pressure.

Thailand's Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) warned on Wednesday that escalating conflict in the Middle East poses a significant downside risk to the country's economic outlook, as soaring energy prices, disrupted shipping lanes, and a weakening tourism pipeline threaten to undermine growth.

Speaking at the committee's monthly press conference, Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said that if the conflict proves protracted, Thailand's GDP growth in 2026 could slow to between 1.3% and 1.6% — below the National Economic and Social Development Council's (NESDC) 2.0% central forecast and the lower end of JSCCIB's own 1.6%–2.0% projection. The committee said it would keep its forecast range under review.

"We hope the situation resolves within a month," Kriengkrai said. "But we must prepare for all scenarios."



Energy reserves adequate, but volatility looms

Thailand currently holds approximately 60 days of fuel reserves, which Kriengkrai described as sufficient for continuous supply management without any need for panic buying.

He urged the public to avoid stockpiling after reports emerged of long queues at petrol stations in several provinces.

Oil imports are being diversified away from Middle Eastern suppliers towards West African and American sources.

