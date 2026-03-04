Anutin warns against fuel hoarding, pledges 15-day diesel cap

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has sought to calm public anxiety after reports of motorists stockpiling fuel amid concerns over fighting in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
Anutin said the Energy Ministry — and he himself — had already given assurances that the diesel price, a key factor with wide-ranging impacts, would be capped for at least 15 days.
“So there is no reason to stockpile,” he said, adding that the Commerce Ministry was closely monitoring oil prices and the prices of consumer goods to prevent any exploitation of consumers.
Anutin warned that keeping fuel at home could be hazardous.
“Stockpiling fuel is dangerous. If you store it at home, it could accidentally cause fire — it could lead to all sorts of problems. There is no need to do that today,” he said.
His comments came a day after panic buying left long queues at petrol stations nationwide on Tuesday, with many outlets reportedly running out of stock.
The rush followed sharp retail price increases by The Shell Company of Thailand and Caltex on Tuesday morning. Shell raised its diesel price by 4.20 baht per litre and gasohol prices by 1.50 baht per litre, while Caltex increased diesel by 1.8 baht per litre and gasohol prices by 0.9 baht per litre.
After discussions with the Energy Ministry, Shell and Caltex agreed to cut their diesel prices to 29.94 baht per litre to match retail prices at PTT and Bangchak.
Asked about some petrol stations raising prices, Anutin said the government had already made its stance clear and had assurances that PTT would not increase prices.
He said authorities would examine any price hikes and take action if they breached the law. He also urged consumers to compare prices, noting that motorists could choose to refuel at PTT if other stations raised prices.
Anutin added that stations which had announced steep increases had already reduced prices, and questioned why the media continued to raise the issue without noting the subsequent rollback.
Anutin said the government had rolled out measures to address public concern over living costs, with the diesel price cap among steps intended to prevent hardship.
He added that the government was also working to assist Thai people in the Middle East affected by the situation, but urged the public not to panic.
“You can follow the situation and feel concerned — our people there are like family — but do not panic,” he said. “Please leave these concerns to the government to handle, and carry on with your normal life.”