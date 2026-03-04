Anutin warns against fuel hoarding, pledges 15-day diesel cap

The rush followed sharp retail price increases by The Shell Company of Thailand and Caltex on Tuesday morning. Shell raised its diesel price by 4.20 baht per litre and gasohol prices by 1.50 baht per litre, while Caltex increased diesel by 1.8 baht per litre and gasohol prices by 0.9 baht per litre.

After discussions with the Energy Ministry, Shell and Caltex agreed to cut their diesel prices to 29.94 baht per litre to match retail prices at PTT and Bangchak.

Government vows enforcement; urges consumers to compare prices

Asked about some petrol stations raising prices, Anutin said the government had already made its stance clear and had assurances that PTT would not increase prices.

He said authorities would examine any price hikes and take action if they breached the law. He also urged consumers to compare prices, noting that motorists could choose to refuel at PTT if other stations raised prices.

Anutin added that stations which had announced steep increases had already reduced prices, and questioned why the media continued to raise the issue without noting the subsequent rollback.

‘Don’t panic — carry on as normal’

Anutin said the government had rolled out measures to address public concern over living costs, with the diesel price cap among steps intended to prevent hardship.

He added that the government was also working to assist Thai people in the Middle East affected by the situation, but urged the public not to panic.

“You can follow the situation and feel concerned — our people there are like family — but do not panic,” he said. “Please leave these concerns to the government to handle, and carry on with your normal life.”