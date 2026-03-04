World Cup 2026: 100 days of danger as US–Iran war heats up the tournament

With 100 days to go before the start of World Cup 2026 — co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico — the world’s biggest tournament is confronting unprecedented obstacles, ranging from full-scale fighting in the Middle East to escalating violence in Mexico that is raising security concerns.

Iran hints at withdrawal: “Fading hope”

Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, admitted he is worried that Iran’s national team may not be able to travel to compete in the United States after the United States and Israel launched a major military operation on Iranian soil.

“After this attack, we can no longer look to the World Cup with hope,” Taj said.

Iran have been drawn in Group G and are scheduled to play all of their matches in the United States (two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle).

Travel into the country has become a major issue due to US President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from Iran, framed around “counter-terrorism security”.

Challenges for the hosts and FIFA

Beyond Iran’s situation, staging matches in Mexico is also facing a wave of domestic violence that is intensifying concerns about safety for tourists and athletes.

Meanwhile, FIFA has remained cautious when asked about contingency plans if Iran withdraws, or about security assurances in areas affected by conflict.