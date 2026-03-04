Iran war rattles tourism as airspace closures and higher fares threaten Thailand’s 36m visitor goal



Concerns over Thailand’s 36 million visitor target

Before the Iran conflict erupted, the Thai Hotels Association had projected that foreign tourist arrivals could exceed 36 million in 2026, supported by a strong recovery in the Chinese market. During the recent Chinese New Year festival, Chinese arrivals unexpectedly reached 30,000 per day, before easing to 16,000–17,000 per day over the following weekend—still higher than the daily average in 2025.

However, the Iran war represents an external factor beyond Thailand’s control, raising uncertainty over whether the country can still reach the 36 million visitor target this year.

Earlier, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) set an ambitious goal for 2026 to generate 3 trillion baht in total tourism revenue, an 11% increase from 2025. The plan includes attracting 36.7 million foreign visitors, generating 2 trillion baht in international tourism revenue, and encouraging 210 million domestic trips, producing 1 trillion baht in domestic tourism income.

In 2025, Thailand recorded 2.7 trillion baht in tourism revenue from 32.97 million foreign visitors, down 7.23% from the previous year. Although arrivals from nearby markets such as Malaysia and China declined, strong growth from long-haul markets—including Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Africa—pushed long-haul arrivals to a record 10.8 million. Meanwhile, domestic tourism reached 202 million trips, up 2.7%.



Centara confirms hotels operating as normal, closely supporting guests

Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer of Central Plaza Hotel PLC., said Centara’s hotels and resorts are closely monitoring the current situation in the region and remain in ongoing discussions with local authorities. All of the group’s properties in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman remain open and are operating at full capacity.

“We are focused on ensuring that our guests and staff feel safe, comfortable and supported by the hotel,” he said.

In line with official guidance, guests who are unable to travel due to circumstances beyond their control will be supported with extended stays until they can continue their journeys. Centara teams are available 24/7 as needed, and the group remains committed to maintaining a safe environment and welcoming all guests during this period.



Plans to offset revenue impact

Gun added that all Centara properties in the Middle East continue to operate normally and their buildings have not been damaged. However, the situation has inevitably had a negative impact on tourism—both directly in the Middle East and indirectly on travel to other destinations.

This is because major Middle Eastern cities such as Dubai serve as key aviation hubs for connecting flights. With airspace closures, long-haul travellers—particularly from Europe—have had to reroute via alternative flight paths.

“In the short term, there will be stranded travellers. In Dubai, the government has provided support with costs. On the night of the incident, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai recorded 100% occupancy,” he said.

Centara has prepared plans to look after in-house guests and generate additional revenue. Gun noted that the group’s investments and management portfolio are diversified across multiple regions, helping to cushion the impact when Middle East properties are directly affected. He added that Centara’s Maldives properties are also facing pressure from the recent rise in oil prices.



Minor Hotels says Gulf properties remain fully operational

Minor Hotels said it is monitoring the situation across the Middle East and coordinating closely with government agencies across the UAE, Qatar, Oman and other Gulf countries. All of its hotels in the region remain open and fully operational.

The company said the safety and wellbeing of guests, staff and partners remain its top priority, and it continues to implement all necessary measures to ensure its hotel environments remain safe and comfortable.