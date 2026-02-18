Thai hotels predict stable foreign tourism in 2026; call for govt to strengthen safety confidence

According to the January 2026 survey on the "Accommodation Operator Confidence Index," conducted between January 13-31 with 99 respondents, most Thai hotel operators anticipate that the number of foreign tourists will remain stable in 2026, especially for short-haul tourists (excluding the Chinese market). Meanwhile, long-haul tourist arrivals are expected to grow compared to the previous year.
In 2025, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported 32.97 million foreign tourists, a decrease of 7.23% from 2024, generating 1.53 trillion baht in revenue, a 4.71% drop.
Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), stated, "Hotels forecasting a decline in foreign tourist numbers cite factors such as Thailand's poor image, more attractive prices from competing destinations, and a lack of new tourist attractions as key challenges that could pressure Thailand’s tourism competitiveness."
However, about one-third of hotels predict a rise in both long-haul and short-haul tourists (excluding China), particularly 4-star and higher hotels catering to European visitors, as they still find Thailand's tourism offerings, such as health and wellness services, attractive.
Regarding hotel occupancy, the national average for February 2026 is expected to be 73%, down from 77% in January 2026, similar to December 2025. Four-star hotels have seen a slight increase to 82%, while 3-star and lower hotels remain steady at 62%.
In January 2026, the labour shortage in the hotel industry, particularly in the Eastern region, increased. The shortage primarily impacts service quality but does not affect the number of customers that can be accommodated.
"The recovery of foreign tourists, particularly from China, continues, but competition from other countries remains a key factor to monitor. Thailand needs to enhance its attractions and create more unique experiences to capture tourists' attention. The government must implement measures to boost safety confidence among tourists," said Thienprasit.
The association is optimistic that the tourism atmosphere will become more vibrant during the Chinese New Year festival. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects that the 10-day festival, from February 13–22, 2026, will generate a total of 42.23 billion baht in revenue, a 13% increase from the previous year.
The recent campaign featuring Lisa from BLACKPINK as "Amazing Thailand Ambassador" is expected to further drive domestic tourism growth.
Thienprasit also highlighted several measures that operators hope the government will implement, including: