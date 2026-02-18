Thai hotels predict stable foreign tourism in 2026; call for govt to strengthen safety confidence

According to the January 2026 survey on the "Accommodation Operator Confidence Index," conducted between January 13-31 with 99 respondents, most Thai hotel operators anticipate that the number of foreign tourists will remain stable in 2026, especially for short-haul tourists (excluding the Chinese market). Meanwhile, long-haul tourist arrivals are expected to grow compared to the previous year.

In 2025, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported 32.97 million foreign tourists, a decrease of 7.23% from 2024, generating 1.53 trillion baht in revenue, a 4.71% drop.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), stated, "Hotels forecasting a decline in foreign tourist numbers cite factors such as Thailand's poor image, more attractive prices from competing destinations, and a lack of new tourist attractions as key challenges that could pressure Thailand’s tourism competitiveness."

However, about one-third of hotels predict a rise in both long-haul and short-haul tourists (excluding China), particularly 4-star and higher hotels catering to European visitors, as they still find Thailand's tourism offerings, such as health and wellness services, attractive.