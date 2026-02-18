Forest fires worsen Chiang Mai’s air quality on Wednesday morning

Forest Conditions and Fire Prevention Efforts

Kritsiyam Kongstri, Director of the 16th Conservation Area Management Office in Chiang Mai, revealed that since the beginning of 2026, the situation has not been severe. The forest still retains moisture; however, over the past one to two weeks, fires have started spreading into the southern zones of Chiang Mai. The fires began in Tak Province, then moved into Lamphun, and are now affecting the southern part of Chiang Mai.

The most severe situation is currently in Doi Tao District and at Ob Luang National Park, both areas with intact mixed deciduous and dry dipterocarp forests. Due to drought, leaf fall has increased the fuel load, contributing to higher fire risks.

Increased Forest Patrols and Public Cooperation

The 16th Conservation Area Management Office is closely monitoring forest entry and exit points, having announced a forest closure. They encourage the public to register their entry into the forest to avoid being suspected of illegal activities. In the heart of the forest, patrol plans have been adjusted. While staff already conduct quality patrols, the focus will now be on areas with recurring fire outbreaks.

The office urges local residents to cooperate in fire prevention efforts, hoping this year’s statistics will improve compared to last year.