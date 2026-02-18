Thailand Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Resolution as Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Remains Stable

Foreign Minister to visit Paris and Geneva to counter Cambodian misinformation, as Bangkok steps up fight against online scam networks and deepens Myanmar engagement.
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday provided a comprehensive update on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, declaring that conditions along the frontier remain relatively stable nearly two months after the Joint Statement of 27 December 2025.
The briefing was led by Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and MFA Deputy Spokesperson, at the Press Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Thai-Cambodian Border: Ceasefire Holds, But Diplomatic Tensions Persist
Panidone outlined a six-point update on the border situation, confirming that local residents have been able to resume normal activities and that international partners have expressed strong support for the sustained ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table.
Bilateral communication channels have been reactivated at three levels: Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has maintained regular contact with his Cambodian counterpart; the Ministers of Defence and Chiefs of Defence Forces are engaged in fact verification and emergency management; and Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings have taken place across three distinct border areas to facilitate technical consultations between local military forces.
However, Panidone noted that a final consensus on area management remains pending and that formal land boundary negotiations through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) will resume only after the formation of a new Thai government.
Thailand reaffirmed its adherence to the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel mines but expressed significant concern over what it characterised as Cambodian "provocative actions" — specifically the dissemination of distorted information and false allegations at international forums, including UNESCO, the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), and the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) Retreat.
Among the allegations Thailand has disputed is the controversy surrounding the placement of containers and barbed wire in disputed zones.
"Negotiations on sensitive matters require time, and outcomes cannot always be achieved in one single meeting. As for Thailand today, we have exercised utmost patience and strictly adhered to peaceful resolution," Panidone said.
The MFA called on Cambodia to make full use of Joint Information Centres as the "primary focal point" for addressing and correcting misinformation, and urged strict military discipline to prevent provocations that could undermine the spirit of the ceasefire.
Foreign Minister to Travel to Paris and Geneva to Counter Misinformation
In a diplomatic offensive to defend Thailand's international standing, Foreign Minister Sihasak is scheduled to visit Paris before proceeding to Geneva for the 61st Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which commences on 25 February.
In Paris, the Foreign Minister will meet with the Director-General of UNESCO to present factual clarity regarding the border situation and counter what Bangkok describes as distorted accounts previously submitted by Cambodia within the UNESCO framework.
At the UNHRC in Geneva, Foreign Minister Sihasak will present Thailand's human rights achievements as a member for the 2025–2027 term and engage directly with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to reassure the international community of Thailand's strict adherence to international humanitarian law and the December 27 Joint Statement.
Thailand Leads Global Crackdown on Online Scam Networks
The MFA also provided an update on Thailand's efforts to combat online scam networks, characterising the issue as a multifaceted global threat with a significant human rights dimension.
Bangkok is pursuing action on three fronts. At the bilateral level, Thailand is pressing Cambodia for "more tangible cooperation" to dismantle criminal syndicates that have caused harm to Thai nationals.
At the regional level, it is advancing enforcement measures on the basis of outcomes from the ASEAN Retreat in the Philippines.
At the global level, Thailand is building on momentum from the International Conference it hosted in December, at which international partners formally recognised Thailand's leadership role in tackling the scam crisis.
Panidone stressed that Foreign Minister Sihasak has elevated the matter from one of financial fraud to a human rights crisis, with the MFA highlighting violations including human trafficking, forced labour, deprivation of liberty, and psychological abuse.
"The Foreign Minister will deliver a statement underscoring the human dimension of online scams, including human trafficking, financial fraud, forced labour, deprivation of liberty, and psychological abuse," Panidone said.
Myanmar Mission Under Way
Foreign Minister Sihasak is currently in Nay Pyi Taw for direct consultations with Myanmar counterparts on issues of regional stability and humanitarian access.
Discussions are focused on the timeline and progress of Myanmar's national elections, border security and bilateral trade, and the application of the ASEAN multilateral framework to facilitate a return to peace and stability.
The MFA indicated it would release a comprehensive outcome report following the Foreign Minister's return.
Diplomatic Corps to Visit Narathiwat
From 19 to 21 February, Foreign Minister Sihasak will lead members of the diplomatic corps on a study visit to Narathiwat Province in southern Thailand.
The visit aims to showcase community outcomes under the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy, highlight the region's multicultural history and social harmony, and foster direct links between foreign missions and regional Thai authorities to promote tourism and economic resilience.