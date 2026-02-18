Thailand Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Resolution as Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Remains Stable

Foreign Minister to visit Paris and Geneva to counter Cambodian misinformation, as Bangkok steps up fight against online scam networks and deepens Myanmar engagement.

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday provided a comprehensive update on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, declaring that conditions along the frontier remain relatively stable nearly two months after the Joint Statement of 27 December 2025.

The briefing was led by Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and MFA Deputy Spokesperson, at the Press Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thai-Cambodian Border: Ceasefire Holds, But Diplomatic Tensions Persist

Panidone outlined a six-point update on the border situation, confirming that local residents have been able to resume normal activities and that international partners have expressed strong support for the sustained ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table.

Bilateral communication channels have been reactivated at three levels: Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has maintained regular contact with his Cambodian counterpart; the Ministers of Defence and Chiefs of Defence Forces are engaged in fact verification and emergency management; and Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings have taken place across three distinct border areas to facilitate technical consultations between local military forces.

However, Panidone noted that a final consensus on area management remains pending and that formal land boundary negotiations through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) will resume only after the formation of a new Thai government.