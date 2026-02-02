Air Force says Thai forces on standby after repeated provocations

He said he could not be certain what might happen next, but reaffirmed to the Thai public that the Air Force conducts operations with safety as its foundation. He said the public could be confident that the RTAF continues to operate on the basis of self-defence, necessity and appropriateness in line with the threats faced, and on humanitarian principles.

He added that past RTAF operations had targeted only military forces and had never aimed at civilians uninvolved in the fighting. He said Cambodian reporting had not shown information indicating Cambodian civilian deaths.

On military supplies and readiness, he said the Air Force remains prepared to conduct operations for the next 2–3 years. He added that when equipment is used, it must be replenished, which involves cooperation between the armed forces and the government in supporting one another.

He said this reflects a “one-team” approach across Thai state agencies — including the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence — and expressed confidence that this unity strengthens public trust in Thailand’s capabilities. He said national unity is a key foundation for the country’s survival and security when facing threats in all dimensions.

Regarding security during the election period in border areas, he said the relevant security agencies are already responsible for oversight. He added that all branches of the armed forces have been on standby since December 27, 2025 to respond to threats to Thailand in all dimensions.