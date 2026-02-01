Cambodia busts Bavet call centre gang, detains over 2,000 foreigners

A spokesperson for Cambodia's Ministry of Interior revealed on Sunday (February 1) that the Cambodian authorities had detained 2,044 foreign nationals in the latest operation targeting online fraud gangs.
The operation took place on Saturday when officials raided a large casino complex comprising 22 buildings in Bavet, a city located on the border with Vietnam. The suspects detained in the operation represented 8 different nationalities.
“This truly reflects that the Cambodian government will never loosen its crackdown on online scam criminals,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior stated, adding that Cambodia is “not a hiding place but a hell for criminals.”
According to a report from Xinhua News Agency, Cambodia has escalated its nationwide crackdown on cybercrime networks to unprecedented levels in an effort to restore safety, order, and stability in society.
A report from Cambodia's Ad Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams last week revealed that, over the past seven months, Cambodia has arrested a total of 5,106 suspects involved in call centre scams from 23 different nationalities. Of these, 4,534 individuals have already been repatriated to their home countries.