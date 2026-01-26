Warrants issued for Kalasin councillor and wife over scam, gambling links

At the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, the Justice Minister, provided an update on investigations into a network of more than 10 individuals — including parliamentary candidates, former candidates and political figures — suspected of involvement with online gambling websites and scam operations.
He said relevant agencies have now issued arrest warrants for two suspects, who are understood to have already fled overseas.
The two suspects are a married couple. The husband, identified as Pathanan Chandorn, is a Kalasin provincial councillor. The minister said that Pathanan and his wife left the country on January 20.
He added that another provincial councillor is also believed to have fled abroad on January 15, but the individual’s name cannot yet be disclosed as evidence is still being gathered.
Asked whether the two named suspects and the third councillor face charges related to money laundering linked to online gambling, the minister declined to comment further. He said more details would be provided on Tuesday (January 27), when the Cabinet meets.