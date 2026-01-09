Myanmar razes 631 KK Park buildings tied to online gambling

The government is conducting a multi-stakeholder joint task force to systematically destroy the seized items used in online gambling operations and systematically demolish illegal buildings in the Shwe Kokko area and KK Park area, where most online gambling operations are conducted.
On Wednesday (January 6), 21 more illegal buildings were demolished in the KK Park area.
On January 6, one illegal four-story building and one five-story building in Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area 3 and seven illegal one-story buildings and 10 two-story buildings and two four-story buildings in Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area 2, a total of 21 illegal buildings, were demolished.
Therefore, 631 out of 635 illegal buildings in the KK Park area have been systematically demolished.
In addition, to destroy the illegal buildings in the KK Park area 3, which were demolished using vehicles, further demolitions using gas cylinders began on December 14. On January 6, five more two-story buildings were destroyed, bringing the total number of illegal buildings to 111.
The government will continue to coordinate with local forces and neighbouring governments to ensure that online gambling fraud does not take root in Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network