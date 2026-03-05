Thailand to secure new oil supplies within one week to cut Middle East reliance

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said at Government House on March 4 that the impact of the Middle East war on Thailand’s economy remained limited at present.

On the overall economy, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) presented the latest situation on March 3, noting that average crude oil prices across three benchmark markets and natural gas prices rose 12.9% and 6.8%, respectively, compared with February 27.

Global stock markets also declined, notably the S&P 500 index by -64.99, while the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index fell -81.90.

The baht weakened slightly to THB31.55 per US dollar.

As for global oil prices, WTI rose by about 5% to around US$75 per barrel.

However, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would affect energy prices and energy transport going forward.

The meeting assigned the Ministry of Energy to expedite securing energy from additional new sources to reduce crude oil imports from the Middle East, which would help ensure sufficient domestic supply for use within the country.

At the same time, the ministry would manage the situation to prevent oil hoarding during the price rise and monitor to prevent price disparities among traders.