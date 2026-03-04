AOT says more than 49,000 passengers hit by Middle East airspace closures

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) said it has been closely monitoring heightened tensions in the Middle East, which have prompted a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) closing airspace in several countries and forcing airlines to adjust flight plans.

AOT said checks on operational status at the airports under its responsibility found that between February 28 and March 4, a total of 328 flights were affected, comprising 327 cancellations and one delayed flight.

The situation also prevented 49,688 passengers from travelling as scheduled, with the breakdown as follows: