AOT seeks new cabinet approval for Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi expansion worth 269bn baht

Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), said AOT is preparing to submit two urgent projects for consideration by the new cabinet:

1) Don Mueang Airport development, Phase 3

AOT previously sought cabinet approval for 36 billion baht, but the design has been in place for more than eight years, requiring revisions. Paweena said adjustments are needed to ensure Don Mueang functions as a genuinely near-city airport, linking air travel with other mass-transit systems such as the Red Line commuter rail.

AOT will ask the cabinet to approve changes to the scope of work and a new investment budget of 69 billion baht.

The project aims to expand Don Mueang’s capacity to 40-50 million passengers per year, strengthening its role as a full domestic aviation hub and an international hub for low-cost carriers.

2) Suvarnabhumi Airport development, Phase 3

The Suvarnabhumi Phase 3 project carries an investment budget of 200 billion baht, with the goal of lifting passenger capacity from 60 million to 120 million.

AOT will propose an updated master plan that removes the SAT-2 concourse project, because the space will be consolidated into a single South Terminal development.

The plan includes seeking approval to build the South Terminal, covering 400,000 square metres, to be developed in three phases, along with contact gates. It also includes construction of a fourth runway, increasing flight handling capacity from 94 flights per hour to 120 flights per hour.