Second Army Area chief hosts Philippine armed forces chief on border visit to alleged scam hub near Chong Chom

On February 10, 2026, at the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint in Kap Choeng district, Surin, Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area, welcomed Gen Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (equivalent to the Philippines’ top military commander), and his delegation.

The visiting delegation received a security briefing on the border situation, including issues related to cybercrime and online scam operations. They also conducted terrain observations and reviewed operational approaches used by units on the ground, as part of information-sharing, exchanges of experience, and discussions on international security coordination.

During part of the briefing, the Thai side pointed to areas including O’Smach Resort and Royal Hill Resort in Oddar Meanchey province, located about 500 metres from the Chong Chom checkpoint. Thai officials said Cambodian soldiers had allegedly used buildings in the area as a command point for launching more than 100 “kamikaze drones” in the latest clashes, which left several Thai soldiers injured.