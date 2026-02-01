Soldiers guarding Surin border cast advance votes smoothly

Soldiers on duty guarding the Surin border with Cambodia participated in advance voting in large numbers on Sunday. Their respective commands arranged for trucks to transport them to vote at the Prasat district hall in Constituency 7 of Surin province.
The Election Commission reported that 4,654 voters were registered for advance voting in Constituency 7, with most of them being soldiers stationed at the Thai-Cambodian border. Soldiers and registered voters arrived at polling stations early in the morning, before the stations officially opened.
By the afternoon, the voting process went smoothly without any issues or delays. Surin election director Niyom Phetkomol confirmed that voting proceeded without complications in the eight constituencies of Surin, including both voting within and outside the constituencies.
Niyom highlighted that Constituency 7 had the highest number of voters registered for advance voting, with the majority of them being soldiers performing their duties at the border.