“Creative City Branding” Revamps 9 Thai Provinces into 2026



A Holistic Approach to City Development

Unlike traditional approaches that simply create logos or slogans, the Creative City & Place Branding initiative focuses on building a city’s identity from within. This means developing cities through the people, assets, and strengths inherent to the area. CEA acts as both an advisor and mentor, helping local authorities build a strong, sustainable, and adaptable collaboration across all sectors.

The programme draws inspiration from international examples of City & Place Branding, where cities like Liverpool and Manchester in the UK used creative industries and local identity to revitalise former industrial cities. Similarly, cities in Japan, like Kanazawa and Nagoya, have leveraged cultural and community-led placemaking to draw high-quality tourists while preserving local traditions.



Focus on Local Strengths and Cultural Identity

One of the core elements of the project is to highlight the “true identity” of each city, focusing on their cultural heritage, way of life, businesses, and local resources. By doing so, the initiative seeks to create lasting value and distinct experiences that go beyond just branding. The aim is to make these cities “livable, investable, and visitable” in a sustainable manner.

The initiative will focus on developing four key programmes between January and August 2026:

Developing city value strategies Designing city brand identities Running online and on-site brand-building activities Conducting seminars to share results and knowledge

These efforts aim to spread the benefits of city branding nationwide, encouraging a broader adoption of the Creative Economy approach and ensuring that every city can harness its unique potential.



The Path to Sustainable Economic Growth

The Creative City & Place Branding project has the potential to deliver both economic and social benefits. By enhancing creative economy values, attracting quality tourists and investors, and promoting the growth of creative businesses, this initiative will help preserve and evolve local cultures. It will also bolster cities’ global appeal, creating a lasting image and supporting sustainable city development policies.

Ultimately, the project aims to create clear city identities that are recognised and accepted by all stakeholders, leading to stable and sustainable growth in Thailand’s creative economy. Through this initiative, Thailand’s cities will be able to grow from their unique characteristics and become models of local, national, and global success.



SOURCE: www.thailand.go.th