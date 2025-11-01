UNESCO names Nan and Songkhla as new members of the Creative Cities Network

UNESCO has officially recognised Nan and Songkhla as members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for 2025, affirming Thailand’s strong and sustainable cultural potential.

Culture Minister Zabida Thaiset announced on November 1 2025 that the UNESCO designation acknowledges Nan in the field of Crafts and Folk Art, and Songkhla in Gastronomy, reflecting Thailand’s creative economy policy and cultural strengths.

Nan – city of Crafts and Folk Art

Nan was recognised under the theme “Artisans–Community–Nature,” representing its identity as a “Living Old City.” The province’s craft traditions are not just museum exhibits but part of everyday life — from Tai Lue woven textiles and Iu Mien silverwork to modernised bamboo weaving, Bo Suak ancient kilns, and the “Whisper of Love” mural. Other highlights include Naga boat figurehead woodcarving and the GI-protected forest vine bag of the Mlabri ethnic group. These art forms symbolise Nan’s living heritage and its connection to community wisdom and nature.

Songkhla – city of Gastronomy

Songkhla was honoured for its distinctive culinary culture rooted in its unique geography as the “city of two seas” — the Songkhla Lake, comprising freshwater, brackish, and saltwater zones, and the Gulf of Thailand. Its “Nod-Na-Le” ecological system (sugar palms, rice fields, and sea) provides diverse local ingredients that form the backbone of its cuisine and cultural identity. Songkhla’s food traditions and culinary festivals demonstrate both cultural richness and sustainable development potential.