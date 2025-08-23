Experts warn of heavy rain and flooding from Typhoon Kajiki, with Nan at highest risk

Assoc Prof Seri Supratit, Director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University and Vice President of the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council, on Saturday posted a warning on Facebook regarding the approaching Typhoon Kajiki, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding on August 26-27.

Currently, Kajiki remains a tropical depression, but forecasts from the Hong Kong Climate Centre suggest it will intensify into a severe tropical storm on August 24 and a typhoon by August 25.

Seri stated that, while the severity of this storm is expected to be less than that of Storm Wipha (which caused flooding in late July), it is still likely to bring rainfall exceeding 300mm in many areas. These include regions in the Northeast, such as Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, and the North, including Nan, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, and Uttaradit.