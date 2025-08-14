Heavy rain and strong waves expected across Thailand as monsoon trough and storm “Podul” impact region

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that the monsoon trough is currently lying across the upper North of Thailand and into a low-pressure cell over Laos, while the moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

Isolated heavy rains are expected in the North, Northeast, East, and South (west coast) over the next few days, the department said. Residents in these areas should be alert for heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways, foothills, and lowland areas.