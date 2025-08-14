Heavy rain and strong waves expected across Thailand as monsoon trough and storm “Podul” impact region

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that the monsoon trough is currently lying across the upper North of Thailand and into a low-pressure cell over Laos, while the moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.
Isolated heavy rains are expected in the North, Northeast, East, and South (west coast) over the next few days, the department said. Residents in these areas should be alert for heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways, foothills, and lowland areas.
Moderate winds are pushing waves in the upper Andaman Sea up to 2 meters high, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thundershowers. In the upper Gulf and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be around 1-2 meters high, rising above 2 meters during thundershowers. Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
Additionally, severe tropical storm “Podul” made landfall over eastern China and is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression and eventually a low-pressure cell. The storm is not expected to impact Thailand. However, travellers are urged to stay updated on weather conditions before departure.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phrae, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Yasothon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.