2 Die in heavy rain in Japan\'s Kumamoto prefecture

Five people went missing after being swept away by rivers in Kumamoto and neighbouring Fukuoka Prefecture.
In the Kumamoto town of Kosa on Monday, a woman, her daughter and son were rescued from a car hit by a landslide. A man in his 50s, believed to be her husband, was found outside the car in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and was later confirmed dead.
In the city of Yatsushiro in Kumamoto, on Monday, a woman in her 70s was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in a car that fell into an irrigation ditch. She was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.
