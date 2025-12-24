Foreign arrivals to Thailand top 31 million; Malaysians lead visitor list

Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said an initial assessment shows cumulative arrivals have exceeded 31 million, with a noticeable pickup in the past week.

She said long-haul arrivals in December have already reached more than 900,000, reflecting strong confidence among these travellers. Long-haul travel also rebounded sharply in the latest week, with arrivals of about 353,300, up more than 20% from the previous week.

Short-haul markets also grew, driven by an increase across most nationalities—particularly Malaysian visitors, boosted by travel during school holidays.