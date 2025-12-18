Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

Bangkok has once again claimed its position as the most visited city in the world for 2025, according to the Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index.
The Thai capital continues to attract millions of international visitors, leading the charge in global tourism, despite ranking lower in overall attractiveness when considering sustainability, infrastructure, and high-tech urban features.
Bangkok’s sheer volume of visitors remains unparalleled, with the city retaining its title as the world’s most visited destination for 2025.
While Bangkok excels in visitor arrivals, its ranking in terms of "overall attractiveness" is less impressive. When factoring in elements like sustainability, infrastructure, and economic performance, Bangkok ranks lower on the global scale.
The Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 has the following cities topping the "overall attractiveness" list:
These cities dominate the "attractiveness" index, but not necessarily in visitor arrivals. For instance, Paris, which ranks #1 for overall attractiveness, welcomed only about 18 million international visitors, far fewer than Bangkok’s 30.3 million arrivals. This discrepancy highlights Bangkok’s global dominance in visitor volume.
Euromonitor’s report underscores the resilience of the global travel sector, despite challenges like inflation and geopolitical tensions. Nadejda Popova, Global Head of Loyalty at Euromonitor, noted that international arrivals to the top 100 cities rose by 8% to 702 million in 2025, showcasing the sector’s adaptability.
Several trends have shaped the tourism landscape in 2025, and Bangkok is at the forefront of some of them.
In 2025, Bangkok stands out as a leader in digital transformation within the tourism sector. The city is utilizing technology to manage its influx of visitors, making the experience smoother and more efficient.
In 2025, Bangkok is ranked as the #1 city for digital nomads, with its extensive digital infrastructure, including widespread 5G coverage and "workation" hubs that utilize AI to optimize booking and logistics.
These hubs cater to the growing number of remote workers who are choosing Bangkok for its unique combination of affordability, convenience, and technological innovation.