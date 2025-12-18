Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2025

Bangkok remains the world's most visited city in 2025, with over 30 million international arrivals. Despite ranking 20th in overall city attractiveness, the city leads in tourism volume, driven by its vibrant culture and digital innovations.

Bangkok has once again claimed its position as the most visited city in the world for 2025, according to the Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index.

The Thai capital continues to attract millions of international visitors, leading the charge in global tourism, despite ranking lower in overall attractiveness when considering sustainability, infrastructure, and high-tech urban features.

The Global Leader in International Arrivals

Bangkok’s sheer volume of visitors remains unparalleled, with the city retaining its title as the world’s most visited destination for 2025.

  • Arrivals: Bangkok welcomed approximately 30.3 million international visitors in 2025.
  • Comparison: It surpassed major competitors, including Hong Kong (23.2 million), London (22.7 million), and Macau (20.4 million).
  • Key Drivers: Bangkok’s popularity is driven by its world-renowned cuisine, vibrant nightlife, and a strong post-pandemic tourism recovery. The city has also benefited from the "White Lotus effect" (referring to the filming of a popular TV show in Thailand) and relaxed visa policies.

Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

Overall Index Ranking: #20

While Bangkok excels in visitor arrivals, its ranking in terms of "overall attractiveness" is less impressive. When factoring in elements like sustainability, infrastructure, and economic performance, Bangkok ranks lower on the global scale.

  • Global Position: Bangkok ranks 20th in the overall attractiveness index.
  • Context: Cities like Paris, Madrid, and Tokyo lead in terms of overall attractiveness, with Bangkok ranking as the fourth-highest Asian city, following Tokyo (#3), Singapore (#9), and Seoul (#10).

Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

The Top Five Cities in Overall Attractiveness

The Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 has the following cities topping the "overall attractiveness" list:

  • Paris, France (Ranked #1 for the fifth consecutive year)
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Rome, Italy
  • Milan, Italy

These cities dominate the "attractiveness" index, but not necessarily in visitor arrivals. For instance, Paris, which ranks #1 for overall attractiveness, welcomed only about 18 million international visitors, far fewer than Bangkok’s 30.3 million arrivals. This discrepancy highlights Bangkok’s global dominance in visitor volume.

Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

The Resilience of Global Travel

Euromonitor’s report underscores the resilience of the global travel sector, despite challenges like inflation and geopolitical tensions. Nadejda Popova, Global Head of Loyalty at Euromonitor, noted that international arrivals to the top 100 cities rose by 8% to 702 million in 2025, showcasing the sector’s adaptability.

  • Global Travel Trends: Despite economic headwinds, travel remained resilient in 2025. Destinations are now focusing on sustainability, resilience, and providing personalized experiences for visitors.

Key Trends in Urban Tourism

Several trends have shaped the tourism landscape in 2025, and Bangkok is at the forefront of some of them.

  • Resilience: Global travel has continued to grow, overcoming economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Value over Volume: Cities are shifting focus from attracting large numbers of visitors to encouraging longer stays and higher spending to manage overtourism.
  • AI Integration: Cities are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enhance tourism experiences and improve operational efficiency.
  • Sustainability: Eco-friendly practices and sustainable urban mobility remain key pillars for cities looking to attract tourists.

Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

Bangkok’s Digital Transformation

In 2025, Bangkok stands out as a leader in digital transformation within the tourism sector. The city is utilizing technology to manage its influx of visitors, making the experience smoother and more efficient.

  • Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC): A major shift in 2025 was the mandatory implementation of the TDAC starting May 1. This streamlined process simplifies immigration and enhances the visitor experience.
  • AI-Powered Personalization: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has adopted an AI-driven strategy to provide personalized travel experiences, moving away from generic mass tourism.
  • Smart City Infrastructure: Bangkok has embraced "Agentic AI" to manage urban flow, with AI tools monitoring tourist density and helping to prevent overtourism in popular areas. The city has also invested in a digital-first infrastructure to support the growing number of digital nomads and remote workers.

Bangkok: A Hub for Digital Nomads

In 2025, Bangkok is ranked as the #1 city for digital nomads, with its extensive digital infrastructure, including widespread 5G coverage and "workation" hubs that utilize AI to optimize booking and logistics.

These hubs cater to the growing number of remote workers who are choosing Bangkok for its unique combination of affordability, convenience, and technological innovation.
 

