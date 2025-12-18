Bangkok retains title as most visited city in the world for 2025

The Top Five Cities in Overall Attractiveness

The Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 has the following cities topping the "overall attractiveness" list:

Paris, France (Ranked #1 for the fifth consecutive year)

Madrid, Spain

Tokyo, Japan

Rome, Italy

Milan, Italy

These cities dominate the "attractiveness" index, but not necessarily in visitor arrivals. For instance, Paris, which ranks #1 for overall attractiveness, welcomed only about 18 million international visitors, far fewer than Bangkok’s 30.3 million arrivals. This discrepancy highlights Bangkok’s global dominance in visitor volume.

The Resilience of Global Travel

Euromonitor’s report underscores the resilience of the global travel sector, despite challenges like inflation and geopolitical tensions. Nadejda Popova, Global Head of Loyalty at Euromonitor, noted that international arrivals to the top 100 cities rose by 8% to 702 million in 2025, showcasing the sector’s adaptability.

Global Travel Trends: Despite economic headwinds, travel remained resilient in 2025. Destinations are now focusing on sustainability, resilience, and providing personalized experiences for visitors.

Key Trends in Urban Tourism

Several trends have shaped the tourism landscape in 2025, and Bangkok is at the forefront of some of them.

Resilience: Global travel has continued to grow, overcoming economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainty.

Global travel has continued to grow, overcoming economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainty. Value over Volume : Cities are shifting focus from attracting large numbers of visitors to encouraging longer stays and higher spending to manage overtourism.

: Cities are shifting focus from attracting large numbers of visitors to encouraging longer stays and higher spending to manage overtourism. AI Integration : Cities are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enhance tourism experiences and improve operational efficiency.

: Cities are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enhance tourism experiences and improve operational efficiency. Sustainability: Eco-friendly practices and sustainable urban mobility remain key pillars for cities looking to attract tourists.

Bangkok’s Digital Transformation

In 2025, Bangkok stands out as a leader in digital transformation within the tourism sector. The city is utilizing technology to manage its influx of visitors, making the experience smoother and more efficient.

Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) : A major shift in 2025 was the mandatory implementation of the TDAC starting May 1. This streamlined process simplifies immigration and enhances the visitor experience.

: A major shift in 2025 was the mandatory implementation of the TDAC starting May 1. This streamlined process simplifies immigration and enhances the visitor experience. AI-Powered Personalization : The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has adopted an AI-driven strategy to provide personalized travel experiences, moving away from generic mass tourism.

: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has adopted an AI-driven strategy to provide personalized travel experiences, moving away from generic mass tourism. Smart City Infrastructure: Bangkok has embraced "Agentic AI" to manage urban flow, with AI tools monitoring tourist density and helping to prevent overtourism in popular areas. The city has also invested in a digital-first infrastructure to support the growing number of digital nomads and remote workers.

Bangkok: A Hub for Digital Nomads

In 2025, Bangkok is ranked as the #1 city for digital nomads, with its extensive digital infrastructure, including widespread 5G coverage and "workation" hubs that utilize AI to optimize booking and logistics.

These hubs cater to the growing number of remote workers who are choosing Bangkok for its unique combination of affordability, convenience, and technological innovation.

