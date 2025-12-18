2 Japan GSDF Choppers Targeted with Lasers

There was no damage to the helicopters or injuries to crew members on board, according to the GSDF.

The sites from where the lasers were directed are close to each other.

A CH-47JA large transport helicopter belonging to the GSDF's 1st Helicopter Brigade, based in the city of Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, was intermittently targeted with a green laser emitted from a site on the ground in the Shizuoka city of Mishima over a duration of about 10 minutes around 8pm Tuesday while the aircraft was conducting a drill over the neighboring Shizuoka city of Susono, the GSDF said.