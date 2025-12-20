Bangkok tops the list as the most-visited city by international tourists in 2025

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2025

Bangkok has been ranked as the most visited city by international tourists in the world for 2025 in the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 report by Euromonitor International.

The report also reveals the top 10 cities that attract the most international tourists in 2025.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced that Bangkok has claimed the number one spot as the most desired destination for tourists globally in 2025. According to the latest ranking from Euromonitor International, Bangkok received over 30.3 million international visitors, surpassing Hong Kong, London, and Paris.

TAT continues to promote tourism with the aim of making Thailand one of the top destinations for global travelers in a sustainable way.

Top 10 cities with the highest number of international visitors in 2025:

  1. Bangkok, Thailand – 30.3 million visitors
  2. Hong Kong – 23.2 million visitors
  3. London, UK – 22.7 million visitors
  4. Macau – 20.4 million visitors
  5. Istanbul, Turkey – 19.7 million visitors
  6. Dubai, UAE – 19.5 million visitors
  7. Mecca, Saudi Arabia – 18.7 million visitors
  8. Antalya, Turkey – 18.6 million visitors
  9. Paris, France – 18.3 million visitors
  10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 17.3 million visitors

In addition, the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 also ranks the top global tourist cities in terms of overall tourism attributes. The top five cities in this ranking are:

  1. Paris, France – Known for its cultural prominence and environmental initiatives.
  2. Madrid, Spain – Recognised for its leadership in sustainability and urban transport systems.
  3. Tokyo, Japan – The only Asian city in the Top 5, attracting visitors with a wide variety of travel experiences.
  4. Rome, Italy – Gained growth through the launch of luxury hotels and airport expansions.
  5. Milan, Italy – A business and fashion hub with well-developed tourism infrastructure.

For more details, check out the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 report by Euromonitor International [here].

