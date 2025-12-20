Bangkok tops the list as the most-visited city by international tourists in 2025

The report also reveals the top 10 cities that attract the most international tourists in 2025.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced that Bangkok has claimed the number one spot as the most desired destination for tourists globally in 2025. According to the latest ranking from Euromonitor International, Bangkok received over 30.3 million international visitors, surpassing Hong Kong, London, and Paris.

TAT continues to promote tourism with the aim of making Thailand one of the top destinations for global travelers in a sustainable way.

Top 10 cities with the highest number of international visitors in 2025: