One Bangkok Presents 'The Empire of ONE' – A Grand New Year's Eve Countdown



"The Rise of ONE" – The New Year Eve Countdown Ceremony:

At 23:55, all themed realms will converge for the New Year countdown. A spectacular drone light show will be presented, integrated with light, sound, and effects, alongside a fireworks display in the heart of Bangkok, under the concept of "The Oneder Wishes". This celestial display aims to send blessings from the sky, guiding all hearts towards the Year of the Fire Horse, filled with complete happiness in 2026.

Entry Conditions for One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026

Outside Viewing Areas: Open to the general public with free admission. Inside Standard Zone: Exclusive access for One Bangkok members (limited to 4,000 entitlements).

Redeem 1 One Bangkok Rewards point, or

For Traveller members, spend THB 500 or more per receipt within the project.

Limit of 1 entitlement per member.

Front Standing Zone: Get closer to the stage (limited to 300 entitlements).

Redeem 100 One Bangkok Rewards points, or

For Traveller members, accumulate THB 50,000 in spending per day (maximum of 5 receipts) within One Bangkok.

Limit of 5 entitlements per member.

VIP Seating Zone: An exclusive, elevated experience (limited to 10 entitlements).

Redeem 300 One Bangkok Rewards points, or

For Premium Traveller members, accumulate THB 100,000 in spending per day (maximum of 5 receipts) within the project.

Limit of 2 entitlements per member.

Beyond New Year's Eve, immerse yourselves in the enchanting "ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas", running until 4 January 2026. Discover a special festive experience throughout the district, brimming with warmth, wonder, and festive joy.



Unmissable Retail Promotions:

Exclusive Member Rewards: One Bangkok members are invited to shop more, enjoy more, and win more, with a wealth of promotions, special privileges, and prizes totalling over THB 20 million.

Grand Prize Lucky Draw: For every THB 2,500 spent per receipt, or 5 loyalty points redeemed, receive one entry into a draw for over 111 grand prizes, including a Mercedes-Benz car, with a total value exceeding THB 10 million.

"Calendar of Wishes" – Daily Wins Await: Unlock special daily prizes using just 3 loyalty points, or for Traveller members, by presenting a receipt of THB 1,500 or more to gain one game chance. This offers the opportunity to win the daily 'Sur-Prize of the Day' worth THB 10,000, amongst over 32,838 other prizes, with a total value exceeding THB 5.2 million.

Embark on an unforgettable journey into 2026, the auspicious Year of the Fire Horse, with "The Empire of ONE" – a truly unforgettable celebration of unity at One Bangkok on 31 December 2025.

For the latest news and promotions, download the One Bangkok Retail application, visit our official website at WWW.ONEBANGKOK.COM, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LINE Official Account @onebangkokretail.