One Bangkok Presents 'The Empire of ONE' – A Grand New Year's Eve Countdown

Bangkok – 16 December 2025 – One Bangkok is preparing to host its spectacular New Year's Eve celebration, the “One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026: The Empire of ONE”. This iconic countdown event in the heart of Bangkok will usher in the grand era of the “Year of the Fire Horse” – a symbol of vitality, determination, adventure, and boundless transformation. At its core, the majestic 'Tower of the Empire' will rise within One Bangkok Park, forming a breathtaking central stage offering 360-degree entertainment designed to captivate every gaze. Headlining the event are global K-Pop sensations TAEYONG and YUTA, alongside an impressive line-up of 19 premier Thai artists, ensuring a truly unforgettable night of music and celebration on 31st December 2025, sparking joy and ushering in 2026.
At its heart, "The Empire of ONE" is a vibrant realm where diverse cultures, imaginations, and countless stories converge. Each performing artist will embody a "Ruler of Their Realm", presenting their unique style, narrative, and enchantment. When these distinct elements come together, they will form an empire of unity, marking a truly historic New Year's Eve at One Bangkok, guiding us into a magnificent new year together.
The Awakening of the Empire: Prepare for an electrifying fusion of Thailand's premier artists and global superstars, ready to ignite the heart of "The Empire of ONE".
At 23:55, all themed realms will converge for the New Year countdown. A spectacular drone light show will be presented, integrated with light, sound, and effects, alongside a fireworks display in the heart of Bangkok, under the concept of "The Oneder Wishes". This celestial display aims to send blessings from the sky, guiding all hearts towards the Year of the Fire Horse, filled with complete happiness in 2026.
Beyond New Year's Eve, immerse yourselves in the enchanting "ONE BANGKOK ONEDEROUS CHRISTMAS 2025: The Onedertale Christmas", running until 4 January 2026. Discover a special festive experience throughout the district, brimming with warmth, wonder, and festive joy.
Embark on an unforgettable journey into 2026, the auspicious Year of the Fire Horse, with "The Empire of ONE" – a truly unforgettable celebration of unity at One Bangkok on 31 December 2025.
