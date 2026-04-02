Super El Niño raises water risk in Thailand’s eastern growth zone

According to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, the El Niño phenomenon is behind drought and extreme heat.

But when sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean rise sharply above average, by more than 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius, conditions enter what is known as “Super El Niño”, bringing more severe and prolonged climate volatility than usual to Thailand and ASEAN.

The effects are expected to become clearer in early May 2026.

Water management in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has therefore become urgent, as it is directly linked to economic momentum and the country’s efforts to raise investment.

Recently, Dr Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Office of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECO), co-chaired the 2/2026 meeting of the EEC Water Multi-Stakeholder Platform (EEC Water MSP) with the World Bank.

Representatives from 32 public and private sector agencies attended, while the World Bank provided technical and academic support.

The meeting acknowledged progress by Workstreams 1-3 in identifying key projects and implementation plans to strengthen water security in the EEC.