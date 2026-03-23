Iran threatens Gulf energy and water systems after Trump ultimatum

Iran warned on Sunday (March 22) that it would retaliate against the energy and water systems of Gulf neighbours if US President Donald Trump carries out a threat made a day earlier to strike Iran’s electricity grid within 48 hours, raising the stakes in a war that has now stretched beyond three weeks.

Such an exchange targeting civilian infrastructure could jolt global markets when trading resumes on Monday and place millions of people at risk across the Gulf, where daily life depends heavily on electricity and, in some countries, almost entirely on desalination plants for water supplies.

According to Iranian state media, military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said that if the enemy attacks Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure, then all energy infrastructure, information technology systems and water desalination facilities linked to the US and what he described as “the regime in the region” would be struck in line with earlier warnings.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reinforced that message in a post on X, saying key infrastructure and energy facilities across the Middle East could face irreversible destruction if Iranian power plants come under attack.

The Revolutionary Guards also said the Strait of Hormuz, the corridor along Iran’s southern coast through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, would stay shut.

In a statement, the Guards said the waterway would remain completely closed until Iran’s destroyed power plants had been rebuilt.