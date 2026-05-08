Japan, Saudi Arabia form oil supply task force amid Middle East crisis

Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Thursday (May 7) to establish a task force to discuss energy issues, including the need to maintain “stable crude oil supplies” as tensions continue in the Middle East.

The decision was made during an online meeting between Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud.

The task force is expected to begin discussions early next week. Its launch is aimed at strengthening energy security cooperation between the two countries following the Middle East crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, Akazawa took part in a high-level economic dialogue with the European Union in Brussels. Japan’s delegation also included State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii.