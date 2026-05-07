Japan targets rare earth mining from deep Pacific seabed mud

Japan is stepping up efforts to extract critical minerals, including rare earth elements, from the seabed around Minamitorishima, a remote Japanese island in the Pacific, as it looks toward future domestic rare earth production.

For resource-poor Japan, securing these minerals is seen as essential. In February this year, the country successfully collected rare earth-bearing mud from about 6,000 metres beneath the sea surface near the island, which is part of Ogasawara village in Tokyo.

The government hopes commercialisation could begin in 2028 at the earliest. However, it still has to balance the project’s value for economic security against questions over whether the mining can be made economically viable.

The seafloor around Minamitorishima is believed to contain rich mineral deposits. Cobalt-rich crusts and manganese nodules have already been found there, and both cobalt and manganese are used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Mud containing scarce and expensive heavy rare earth elements, including neodymium and dysprosium, has also been confirmed. Development is being led by the government because these elements are needed for high-performance motors used in EVs and wind power generators.