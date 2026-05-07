Japan and South Korea deepen security coordination in Seoul

Japan and South Korea convened their first vice-ministerial security dialogue in Seoul on Thursday (May 7), underscoring the importance of their bilateral relationship and three-way cooperation with the United States, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

The talks also covered North Korea’s ongoing nuclear and missile development, along with security concerns in the Middle East and wider regional issues, the ministry said.

Japan’s delegation was led by Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and Koji Kano, vice-minister of defence for international affairs. South Korea was represented by First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo and Vice Defence Minister Lee Doo-hee.