Global debt hits record US$353 trillion as investors begin diversifying away from US bonds

The latest report shows global debt has risen to a record nearly US$353 trillion as of the end of March 2026, while international investors are beginning to rebalance their portfolios and reduce their reliance on US government bonds.

According to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), demand for Japanese and European government bonds has increased significantly, in contrast to demand for US Treasuries, which has broadly plateaued since the start of the year. The shift reflects a wider move by investors to diversify risk across global financial markets.

Emre Tiftik, director for sustainability research at the IIF, said that although the US Treasury market, worth more than US$30 trillion, is not facing immediate short-term danger, the long-term path of US public debt is beginning to look potentially unsustainable under current policies. By contrast, debt ratios in the eurozone and Japan are seen as edging lower.

The report also said that, under current policy settings, the US debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to keep rising, while the US private bond market continues to expand strongly, supported by AI-related corporate debt issuance and foreign capital inflows.