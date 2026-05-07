Cool air mass covers North, Northeast and Bangkok with rain, gusts

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather for Thursday (May 7, 2026), saying another cool air mass from China would extend over Thailand, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the North, the Northeast and Bangkok.

Over the next 24 hours, the eastern part of the North and the upper Northeast are expected to see more thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain.

This is because another high-pressure system, or cool air mass, has already extended over lower China and is expected to move over upper Laos, upper Vietnam, the upper Northeast and the South China Sea today, Thursday (May 7, 2026).

Southerly and southeasterly winds are also bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand, while the area remains hot.