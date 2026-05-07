Cool air mass covers North, Northeast and Bangkok with rain, gusts

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather for Thursday (May 7, 2026), saying another cool air mass from China would extend over Thailand, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the North, the Northeast and Bangkok.
Over the next 24 hours, the eastern part of the North and the upper Northeast are expected to see more thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain.
This is because another high-pressure system, or cool air mass, has already extended over lower China and is expected to move over upper Laos, upper Vietnam, the upper Northeast and the South China Sea today, Thursday (May 7, 2026).
Southerly and southeasterly winds are also bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand, while the area remains hot.
People in the affected areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off.
They should avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near weak structures and unstable billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changeable weather.
Easterly winds over the South and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to strengthen, bringing isolated heavy rain to the South.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
Boat operators are advised to navigate with greater caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast