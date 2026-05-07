Cool air mass covers North, Northeast and Bangkok with rain, gusts

THURSDAY, MAY 07, 2026
Cool air mass covers North, Northeast and Bangkok with rain, gusts

Thailand is forecast to see more thunderstorms, strong gusts and isolated heavy rain as a high-pressure system extends south and moist winds cover the upper country.

  • A cool air mass from China is extending over Thailand, causing adverse weather conditions.
  • The weather system is bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms to several regions.
  • The North, Northeast, and Bangkok are the primary areas affected by this cool air mass.
  • Authorities have issued warnings for potential flash floods and advise residents to take safety precautions against the severe weather.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather for Thursday (May 7, 2026), saying another cool air mass from China would extend over Thailand, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the North, the Northeast and Bangkok.

Over the next 24 hours, the eastern part of the North and the upper Northeast are expected to see more thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain.

This is because another high-pressure system, or cool air mass, has already extended over lower China and is expected to move over upper Laos, upper Vietnam, the upper Northeast and the South China Sea today, Thursday (May 7, 2026).

Southerly and southeasterly winds are also bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand, while the area remains hot.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off.

They should avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near weak structures and unstable billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changeable weather.

Easterly winds over the South and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to strengthen, bringing isolated heavy rain to the South.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Boat operators are advised to navigate with greater caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Thursday (May 7) to 6am on Friday (May 8)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Hot weather during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 36-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southerly winds: 10-20km/h

North

  • Hot weather during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas. Thundershowers are forecast for 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-41 degrees Celsius
  • Southerly winds: 5-15km/h

Northeast

  • Hot weather during the day, with thundershowers in 40% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 36-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-20km/h

Central region

  • Hot weather during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas. Thundershowers are forecast for 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 37-40 degrees Celsius
  • Southerly winds: 10-20km/h

East

  • Hot weather during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

South, east coast

  • Hot weather during the day, with thundershowers in 40% of the area and isolated heavy rain, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

South, west coast

  • Hot weather during the day, with thundershowers in 40% of the area and isolated heavy rain, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds: 10-30km/h
  • Waves are forecast to be below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
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