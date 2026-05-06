Heavy rain, rough seas in the South, Bangkok hot by day with storms

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (May 6, 2026) said today’s weather would see “rain shifting south”, with rain covering 40% of areas in the South, heavy falls in places and rough seas.
Bangkok and the surrounding areas would be hot during the day, with thunderstorms.
For the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see less rain, although thunderstorms and gusty winds remain possible in some areas, with temperatures rising.
Conditions will be hot during the day and very hot in some parts of the North and Central regions, as the high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China covering the North-east and the South China Sea begins to weaken.
Southerly and south-easterly winds are also bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea across upper Thailand.
People in those areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds, and to look after their health during changing weather conditions.
In the South, rain will increase, with heavy falls in some areas, as easterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the South.
People in those areas are advised to be aware of heavy rain.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Boat operators should exercise extra caution and avoid thunderstorm areas.
Northern region
North-eastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region, east coast
Southern region, west coast