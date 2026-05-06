Heavy rain, rough seas in the South, Bangkok hot by day with storms

WEDNESDAY, MAY 06, 2026
Heavy rain, rough seas in the South, Bangkok hot by day with storms

Rain is expected to ease across upper Thailand, though thunderstorms and gusts remain possible, while the South faces more rain and isolated heavy falls.

  • The South of Thailand is expected to experience increased rainfall, with heavy falls covering 40% of the region.
  • Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be rough, with waves of about 1 meter high rising to over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas will be hot during the day, with maximum temperatures reaching 36-38°C, and will experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (May 6, 2026) said today’s weather would see “rain shifting south”, with rain covering 40% of areas in the South, heavy falls in places and rough seas.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas would be hot during the day, with thunderstorms.

For the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see less rain, although thunderstorms and gusty winds remain possible in some areas, with temperatures rising.

Conditions will be hot during the day and very hot in some parts of the North and Central regions, as the high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China covering the North-east and the South China Sea begins to weaken.

Southerly and south-easterly winds are also bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea across upper Thailand.

People in those areas are advised to beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds, and to look after their health during changing weather conditions.

In the South, rain will increase, with heavy falls in some areas, as easterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

People in those areas are advised to be aware of heavy rain.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Boat operators should exercise extra caution and avoid thunderstorm areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Wednesday (May 6) to 6am on Thursday (May 7)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 36-38 degrees Celsius
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northern region

  • Hot during the day and very hot in some areas, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-41 degrees Celsius
  • Southerly winds: 5-15 km/h

North-eastern region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-24 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-39 degrees Celsius
  • South-easterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Hot during the day and very hot in some areas, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 37-40 degrees Celsius
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-38 degrees Celsius
  • South-easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region, east coast

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and heavy rain in some places in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 31-37 degrees Celsius
  • South-easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region, west coast

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and heavy rain in some places in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds: 10-30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
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