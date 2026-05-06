Heavy rain, rough seas in the South, Bangkok hot by day with storms

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (May 6, 2026) said today’s weather would see “rain shifting south”, with rain covering 40% of areas in the South, heavy falls in places and rough seas.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas would be hot during the day, with thunderstorms.

For the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see less rain, although thunderstorms and gusty winds remain possible in some areas, with temperatures rising.

Conditions will be hot during the day and very hot in some parts of the North and Central regions, as the high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China covering the North-east and the South China Sea begins to weaken.